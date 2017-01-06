Things to avoid during this snow storm

Snow covered roadways from a 2016 NC storm.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC – We’ve showed you winter hacks and ways to make sure your car is running properly before and after the snow storm and given you tips to prepare. But, what about those things you should avoid doing?

In Randolph County, where four to six inches of snow is forecasted to fall on the ground, Emergency Services Major Jared Byrd is excited the forecast is only calling for snow.

“We can handle snow easier that freezing rain and sleet and snow on top of that," said Byrd.

In 2016, freezing rain mixed with snow created bad road conditions. Some areas did not pre-treat the roads with brine and for the areas that did, rain washed away the mixture.

When snow fall began, 90 car crashes happened over the course of two hours. Greensboro reported 97 wrecks and Winston-Salem reported 117 wrecks over the course of the 24 hours that followed the Valentine’s Day snow storm. And that was only around a three-inch accumulation of snow.

Even though this forecast is snow only- it doesn’t mean the roads won’t be slick.

Stay at home if at all possible until road conditions improve. If you have to drive, stay far back. Don’t follow a car closely. If the car in front spins out and you slam on the brake- you will spin. Don’t slam on the brake. Take your time, go slow and expect a longer drive time. Move out of the way of emergency vehicles.

Byrd also isn’t expecting the storm to cause major power outages. The forecast calls for around 20MPH winds and again, no rain. However, if your power is knocked out,

Do not call 911. You will only tie up the line. Even though many areas will add extra 911 operates (2 extra in the case of Randolph County) the lines still need to be clear for people with emergencies. “Call your utility company directly. They have automated systems that can report those outages.” said Bryd. Be careful with alternative heating sources. “A lot of times, when we have very cold weather, and power goes out, we see an increase in carbon monoxide poisonings as people take alternate means to heat their homes,” Byrd said. So, under no circumstances should you bring a charcoal grill or generator into the house and turn in on.

Once the storm hits and snow starts to accumulate, folks living further in a county or on a secondary road will not have their roads plowed immediately.

Be patient. DOT will take care of highways and major roads first and then secondary roads. “We want to make sure the mass public can travel on those roads if needed,” said Byrd.

If you do decide to travel, and you get into a wreck or your car stalls,

Don’t leave your car for more than a day. Law enforcement will tag your car, leaving you with a 24-hour window from the time that you leave a vehicle to have it towed. If you leave your car for more than 24 hours on the side of the road, Highway Patrol will tow it for you- at your expense. If your car is blocking the path for emergency vehicles or plows, your car will be towed immediately, again, at your expense.

