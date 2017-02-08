This barber improves children's reading skills while he cuts their hair

Photo: Jim Weber/The Commercial Appeal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (USA TODAY) -- Brewster Elementary second-grader Christian Taylor closes his eyes and grips the arm rests of the chair, his hands barely showing out the sleeves of his over-sized sweatshirt.

The hair clippers skim around his ears, and he winces as classmate Kylan Houston calls out a math problem.

"What's 100 plus 100?" Kylan asks.

"200!" Christian responds through the buzzing of the clippers.

This is still school, after all.

From behind the chair, 36-year-old barber Fidell Woods applauds their work. He's watched their skills grow since they were in kindergarten, helping them progress from not being able to read to writing words and math problems on the white board in his makeshift barber shop.

Woods runs a unique cut-and-study program at Brewster entirely on his own time and dime.

He comes to the Shelby County elementary school on the west end of Sam Cooper Boulevard at least once a week, usually on Wednesdays, and gives at least 10 free haircuts to the young men at the school. The condition of his generosity is they have to read to him while he cuts.

For the younger students, like Kylan and Christian, it's more a call-and-response learning environment, identifying words and letters on wall-mounted posters and completing simple math problems.

In five years, he's turned a simple free haircut into a mentoring opportunity.

"I love kids, and I think men should put more time into younger men," Woods said. "We're their example."

Woods, a barber for CJ's 1st Class Cuts in Cordova, lives near Brewster. He started coming to the school when his niece was a student and invited him for lunch one day.

"I saw all the little boys and I was like, 'they need some haircuts,'" he said.

He asked principal Angela Askew if he could come give free trims.

"Just from past experience I didn’t think it would be consistent," she said. "And he proved me wrong, and I was very happy that he did."

At 10 haircuts a week, every week of the school year for five years, that's roughly 1,800 haircuts. At $12 a haircut, he's saved families at the school $21,600. About 75 percent of the school's 485 students are economically disadvantaged.

Woods became a fixture at the school, listening in on tutoring sessions and soaking up ways to help his students. Students know seeing him is a privilege, and school culture has improved as a result, Askew said.

"It’s evolved over the years to something now the kids really look forward to," she said. "They love getting their hair cut, and now they love talking about their books while they’re getting their hair cut."

Woods' mentoring program, Man Up, has expanded to students' fathers, who come to the school and listen to Woods talk about setting positive examples. He said he wants black men to understand they have to work together.

"That's really why I'm here," Woods said. "To be honest, it's not about the haircuts."

He said he wants to show the students that success doesn't necessarily mean a career in the entertainment industry. And even famous rappers had to learn poetry.

"If you think about it, Green Eggs and Ham is a rap," he explained.

Woods said he never wanted to become a full-time teacher, but he's found a way to help the kids he cares about so much.

"To me, teaching them is giving them what you can give them," he said.

For more inspiring stories, LIKE the Humankind Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY