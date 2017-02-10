This might just be the meanest obituary ever

From Carnes Funeral Home website

GALVESTON, TX - It might be the most brutal obituary ever. To say a Texas man who passed away in January is not being remembered fondly by his family would be an understatement.

According to the obituary posted on the website of Carnes Funeral Home in Galveston, Leslie Ray “Popeye” Charping died January 30 at the age of 74. It says he lived 29 years longer than expected, “and much longer than he deserved.”

He leaves behind “two relieved children” and “countless other victims.”

From Carnes Funeral Home website

After continuing to bash the recently deceased, the obituary ends with plans for his ashes, which will be kept in the barn until the family donkey’s wood shavings run out.

“Leslie’s passing proves that evil does in fact die and hopefully marks a time of healing and safety for us all,” concludes the obituary.

Not surprisingly, there will be no funeral service.

(© 2017 WTSP)