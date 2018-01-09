Three questioned by police following Rock Hill Shooting

crime scene

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Three people were being interviewed by police Tuesday evening after a person was shot in Rock Hill.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. on a trail near the 400 block of Allen Street. The victim, believed to be in his teens, was flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

The persons of interest were being questioned at the Law Center. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WCNC.COM