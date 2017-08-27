1 dead after multiple-vehicle accident on I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials say one person is dead following a multiple-vehicle accident near southeast Charlotte Sunday night.
N.C. Highway Patrol said the accident took place on the inner loop of I-485 at mile marker 49 near Idlewild Road. One person was pronounced dead following the accident, according to Medic.
NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports the accident involved a motorcycle.
The inner loop of I-485 near mile marker 49 is shut down, state troopers say.
