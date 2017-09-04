1 hospitalized after motorcycle accident in south Charlotte

Photo by Jennifer Kiser/NBC Charlotte. (Photo: Jennifer Kiser/NBC Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials say one person was rushed to the hospital following a motorcycle accident in south Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a call from Rea Road and Parks Farms Lane Road. The hospitalized individual is being treated for life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Officials did not release the cause of the accident.

