1 hurt in crash involving school bus in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – One person was injured in a crash involving a school bus in Huntersville Wednesday, officials said.

According to Huntersville Fire, emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Stumptown Road and Old Statesville Road around 7:30 a.m. Officials said that a vehicle rear-ended the bus.

*Old Statesville Rd FINAL Update* Pictures from the scene of the car vs bus MVA, only one patient transported (car). No kids were on the Bus pic.twitter.com/Yo4hxMXykX — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) August 30, 2017

Medic tweeted that the bus had no students on it at the time of the crash. Huntersville Fire said the driver of the car that hit the bus was removed from the vehicle and taken to Novant Main in Charlotte for treatment of their injuries.

