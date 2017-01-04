1 injured in accident involving school bus, CATS bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- MEDIC say one person is injured following a multiple-bus accident that took place in uptown Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

The accident involving a school bus and a CATS bus took place near the intersection of East 7th Street and North McDowell Street.

Initial reports say the injured person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says the incident involved bus 1946 carrying 34 students from Dilworth Elementary.

All lanes of eastbound 7th Street are blocked and traffic is being diverted, while one lane of westbound 7th is open to traffic.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 WCNC