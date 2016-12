Get the Charlotte traffic app for your smartphone! (Photo: NBC Charlotte)

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. -- One person is in the hospital following a crash near Mint Hill.

Monday afternoon, first responders were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-485 near Lawyers Road.

MEDIC says a vehicle drove up an embankment and flipped.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries described as potentially life threatening.

