1 killed in accident on I-77 SB near I-485 WB
Officials told NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene that around 3:30 p.m., the minivan ran into the back of the tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was parked on the side of the road, officials say. The driver of the minivan died from the accident, NBC Char
WCNC 6:07 PM. EDT August 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
NC lawmakers react to Charlottesville violence' local vigils scheduled
-
New apps put police and parents on alert
-
Surprise delivery turns grief into joy
-
VIDEO: Jan 1, 2016 Shooting of Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith
-
Man's body found in a Union County pond
-
Final Gatlinburg fire victim identified
-
Armed robbery and shooting at local pharmacy
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
More Stories
-
1 person killed in accident on I-77 SB near I-485 WBAug 13, 2017, 4:01 p.m.
-
Kisner leads pack at PGA; Matsuyama, Stroud are 1 shot backAug 13, 2017, 3:16 p.m.
-
SC governor urges prayers for Virginia after rally violenceAug 13, 2017, 5:21 p.m.