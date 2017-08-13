1 killed in accident on I-77 SB near I-485 WB

Officials told NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene that around 3:30 p.m., the minivan ran into the back of the tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was parked on the side of the road, officials say. The driver of the minivan died from the accident, NBC Char

WCNC 6:07 PM. EDT August 13, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories