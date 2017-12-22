1 killed in crash on I-77 north near Huntersville

(Photo: Huntersville Fire Department)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – One person was killed in a crash on I-77 north in Huntersville Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to Medic, emergency crews responded to a crash just past Exit 19 around 1:30 p.m. When firefighters reached the scene, they discovered an SUV that was overturned onto its roof.

Our Rescue 1 & @LongCreekFD are working a serious MVA, I77 NB after I485. The right 2 lanes are closed, 2 left lanes are passing the scene. Please SLOW down & #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/cH10jQd22h — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) December 22, 2017

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not identified the victim or determined the cause of the crash.

No further information was provided.



