1 killed in crash on I-77 north near Huntersville

WCNC 3:11 PM. EST December 22, 2017

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – One person was killed in a crash on I-77 north in Huntersville Friday afternoon, officials said. 

According to Medic, emergency crews responded to a crash just past Exit 19 around 1:30 p.m. When firefighters reached the scene, they discovered an SUV that was overturned onto its roof. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not identified the victim or determined the cause of the crash. 

No further information was provided. 
 

