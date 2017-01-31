1 killed in crash on South Tryon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was killed after police say they crashed into a power pole in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Tryon Street and Remount Road just past midnight. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a Volvo station wagon that had struck a utility pole. Paramedics pronounced the driver of the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Jon Robert Guthrie, dead at the scene.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling northbound on South Tryon when Guthrie hit the curb and lost control. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and speed appears to be a contributing factor to the crash.

Police have not determined if alcohol was involved.

