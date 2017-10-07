1 killed in single-car crash on I-77 in Chester County

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. -- State troopers say a driver was killed after they struck a tree on I-77 in Chester County Saturday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, state troopers responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash on I-77 northbound near Mile Marker 66. Upon arrival, state troopers saw a driver who was trapped inside a 2000 Dodge Dakota. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following investigations, state troopers determined the driver lost control of the vehicle, drove off the right side of the highway and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, state troopers say.

No passengers were in the vehicle and no other cars were involved, according to state troopers. Officials have not released the identity of the deceased driver.

© 2017 WCNC.COM