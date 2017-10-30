1 killed in crash on Freedom Drive, police say

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after one person was killed following a crash on a busy west Charlotte road, police said.

According to CMPD, two vehicles were involved in a collision in the outbound lanes of Freedom Drive at Alleghany Street a little before 9:30 p.m. Police said one of the vehicle hit a power pole, knocking down lines.

According to CMPD, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said that person died at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

As a result of the crash, the outbound lanes of Freedom Drive are currently closed. Investigators expect the roadway to re-open around 2 a.m.

© 2017 WCNC.COM