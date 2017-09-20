12-year-old airlifted to hospital after accident with cement truck

(Courtesy of Courtney Davis)

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- A 12-year-old was injured in a car accident involving a cement truck Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Highway 49 and Zion Church Road. The crash shut down Zion Church Road east of Highway 49. One lane on Highway 49 NB was open, all SB lanes were open but onlooking traffic caused delays.

A medical helicopter airlifted the child to the hospital.

A crane was on scene trying to prop the cement truck upright.

