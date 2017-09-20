WCNC
12-year-old airlifted to hospital after accident with cement truck

WCNC 10:57 AM. EDT September 20, 2017

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- A 12-year-old was injured in a car accident involving a cement truck Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Highway 49 and Zion Church Road. The crash shut down Zion Church Road east of Highway 49. One lane on Highway 49 NB was open, all SB lanes were open but onlooking traffic caused delays.

A medical helicopter airlifted the child to the hospital. 

A crane was on scene trying to prop the cement truck upright.

This is a developing story, stay with WCNC.com for the latest.

 

