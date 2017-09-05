WCNC
11 students taken to hospital after 2 CMS buses involved in crash

WCNC 9:57 AM. EDT September 05, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Multiple students were taken to the hospital after two school buses were involved in a crash in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to CMS, bus 1411, which had 29 students from James Martin Middle on board, and bus 1479, which was carrying six students from University Park Creative Arts Elementary, were involved in a collision on West Sugar Creek Road near Torrence Street.

11 students were taken to CMC University, none of which had serious injuries, authorities said. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers on the scene told NBC Charlotte that several students were taken to the hospital following the accident. According to CMS, there are no reports of serious injuries for any of the students. 

