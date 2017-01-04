MEDIC: 2 injured in S. Charlotte school bus crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- MEDIC say two people are injured following an accident involving a school bus that took place in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

Over 30 students were on the bus during the accident, with two patients complaining of minor injuries, MEDIC says.

The left lane of inbound and right lane of outbound Providence Road are closed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says bus 1744 was carrying 36 students from Sharon Elementary at the time of the crash.

Two other school bus accidents also took place Wednesday, one earlier in the morning and another Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of East 7th Street and North McDowell Street.

