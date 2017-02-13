STATESVILLE, N.C. – Officials in Iredell County are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving two tractor-trailers Monday morning.

According to Iredell Communications, Highway 70 between Business Park Drive and Triplett Road is currently shut down while the accidents are being cleaned up and investigated.

According to Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling on Highway 70 when it collided with a tractor-trailer. Troopers say the driver of that vehicle continued on the highway before losing control and crossing the median, hitting a second tractor-trailer head-on. The driver and the passenger were both killed in the crash, according to troopers.

Officials have not identified either victim. Both tractor-trailer drivers were not injured, officials said.

No further details were made available.

