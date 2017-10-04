21-year-old killed in car wreck near Lancaster

Police lights.

LANCASTER, S.C. -- A 21-year-old was trapped and killed in a car wreck on Pageland Highway Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on SC 9 (Pageland Hwy.) near Roach Drive, approximately 3.4 miles east of Lancaster.

According to authorities, a 2003 Honda Accord was involved in a single vehicle accident when the vehicle ran off the ride side of the roadway and struck a culvert, overturning the car.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 21-year-old Vertrice Janet Belk, was pronounced deceased at the scene due to multiple injuries sustained in the collision. Officials said Belk was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

