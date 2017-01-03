3 adults, 5 kids in hospital after NC soldier's drunk driving

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. (Photo: artolympic, artolympic)

EASTOVER, N. C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg Solider caused an I-95 crash that sent five children and three adults to the hospital Monday and was charged with a DWI.

22-year-old Fayetteville man Martins Precious Amomo, a soldier at Fort Bragg, caused the crash according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, Amomo ran off the road while going south on I-95 near exit 58 in Cumberland County. Amomo hit a median and a guard rail before slamming into a Nissan Sentra. Both cars hit another guardrail after spinning out.

Exit 58 on I-95 Southbound. (Google Maps) (Photo: Google Maps)

A woman driving the other car, along with two adults and five children, was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, troopers said.

The woman driving the other car, Evelyn Flowers, 31 of Kinston, was charged with at least one a child seat violation.

Amomo, who was alone in his vehicle, was charged with DWI and reckless driving, according to the NCSHP.

