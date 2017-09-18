WCNC
Close

4 people killed in tractor-trailer crash

4 people killed in tractor trailer crash

WCNC 6:13 PM. EDT September 18, 2017

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- State troopers say four people are dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Union County Monday afternoon.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the accident took place on Lancaster Highway near Nesbit Road in Waxhaw.

Witnesses told NBC Charlotte a tractor-trailer ended up on top of a car.

NCDOT says the road may be shut down until 8:30 p.m.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories