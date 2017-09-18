4 people killed in tractor-trailer crash

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- State troopers say four people are dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Union County Monday afternoon.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the accident took place on Lancaster Highway near Nesbit Road in Waxhaw.

Witnesses told NBC Charlotte a tractor-trailer ended up on top of a car.

NCDOT says the road may be shut down until 8:30 p.m.

