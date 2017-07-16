5 cars seized after speed racing

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Charlotte couple who lost sons speaking out
-
WATCH: Couple strikes out during hilarious gender reveal fail
-
Suspect's vehicle identified in April 2017 deadly shooting
-
Strong storms in the area
-
VERIFY: Is Hobby Lobby closing?
-
Raw sewage spills into local creek
-
Dad goes to police believing predator was on online childrens game.
-
Camp Greene celebrates 100 years
-
Shooting in east Charlotte
-
New Charlotte Speak Easy
More Stories
-
1 killed after deadly crash involving motorcycle in…Jul 16, 2017, 10:07 p.m.
-
5 BMWs seized in Catawba Co. street racing bust,…Jul 16, 2017, 9:19 p.m.
-
Police say 2 Gastonia shootings may be connectedJul 16, 2017, 5:07 p.m.