Driver charged with DWI after hitting 5 construction workers on I-77

Charles Breeding (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a suspected drunk driver hit five construction workers on I-77 north early Tuesday morning.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Charles Breeding. He was charged with DWI.

State troopers say a suspected drunk driver hit five construction workers in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning. (Photo: WCNC)

Troopers say that Breeding was traveling north on I-77 near the Brookshire Freeway exit when he was too disoriented to follow traffic cones set out by workers. Authorities say he then hit three work truck trucks and hit the workers.

According to Highway Patrol, two of the workers suffered serious injuries but everyone is expected to recover.

No further details were made available.

Copyright 2016 WCNC