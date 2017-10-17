7 hurt in crash involving daycare van in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a multiple-vehicle crash took place in east Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

CMPD responded to a call of a two-vehicle wreck that resulted in a van flipping over on North Sharon Amity Road near Shamrock Drive. Initial reports said the Neighborhood Learning Center's van carried children on board.

Medic says seven people were taken to hospitals for minor injuries. Three patients were transported to Novant Presbyterian, three others were transported to CMC Main and one patient was rushed to CMC University.

Officials told NBC Charlotte the children on board were not hurt from the crash.

North Sharon Amity Road was shut down in both directions near Shamrock Drive for over an hour before reopening.

