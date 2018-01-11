7th grader recovering after being struck by car, Gastonia police say

Emergency vehicle, light car background (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: barbol88, barbol88)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Grier Middle School student is recovering after being struck by a car Thursday morning.

According to officials, the seventh grader was struck at 7:11 a.m. on East Garrison Boulevard.

The student had serious, but non life-threatening injuries, that consisted of a leg and head injury. The driver of the vehicle that struck the student stopped and officials said the driver was holding the hand of the student when they arrived on scene.

The student was transported to CaroMont Regional Hospital, then again transferred to Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte.

Gastonia Police are continuing to investigate the collision. They said that initial information from their investigation show that the student was not in the crosswalk and was running across the street when the accident occurred.

"Charges against the driver are not expected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing," Gastonia Police said.

