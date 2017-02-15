AAA highlights risky driver behaviors

A teenager browses through a smartphone while driving. (Photo: Ben Harding, Ben Harding)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Texting and driving continues to be a trend that an AAA survey shows is being done by people of all age groups and by nearly all young drivers.

More technology continues to come out for hands-free devices and speaker systems in cars so texts and calls can be answered verbally, but the majority of vehicles on the road still don't have those capabilities, meaning the cellphone is getting picked up and taking eyes off the road.

"This problem has increased in the last six to seven years," said Sherry Washington. "And it is a problem. It's a problem bigger than we can handle."

Washington's been teaching Driver's Ed in Charlotte for the last 15 years and she says texting while driving has become a priority in her courses.

"Sometimes they feel that they're invincible," Washington said. "Nothing's going to happen to me-- until it really does."

AAA released a study that shows just how often drivers are looking at their phones behind the wheel. AAA classified "risky behaviors" as texting, running a red light or speeding. Over a 30-day span, the majority of drivers in every age group admitted to doing at least one of those three things with Millennials topping out at 88.4%.

"I take it personally," Washington said. "I do my best to try and interact with the students, give them visuals and help them to see how precious life is and how quickly life can be taken."

Washington's hoping her class can teach the younger generation the dangers of using their phones in the car, and stop the habit before it starts.

"You're going to have a crash," Washington said. "You're not going to have the time enough to respond if someone stops suddenly in front of you if someone runs out in front of you, your reaction time is going to be too slow."

Adults are guilty of it, too. The survey reported that 40% of all drivers admitted to reading a text in that 30-day span, yet 78% of them said doing that while driving is "totally unacceptable". Washington says she can only do so much and that many kids get their biggest driving impressions from their parents.

"This is who they've been watching all these years while being in the car as passengers," Washington said.

Drivers 60 years of age and older are the safest when it comes to these risky behaviors, but over 67% of them still admit to doing them in those last 30 days.

