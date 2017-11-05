WCNC
Alcohol believed to be a factor in NW Charlotte three-car crash

November 06, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are investigating a crash involving three vehicles that caused serious delays Monday morning in northwest Charlotte. 

The initial crash occurred around 3 a.m. when a car was rear-ended on WT Harris Boulevard and Technology Drive. 

Immediately after the first wreck, some occupants of the vehicles got out while other stayed inside the cars. Then, authorities said a third vehicle came to the intersection and rear-ended the vehicle that caused the first accident.

Three people were transported by Medic to the hospital. One was listed in critical condition. 

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in both collision, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers were investigating following the incident.

