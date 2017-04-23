American flight to NC returns to Las Vegas airport

Aerial panoramic view of a commercial airport runway with connections and taxiways (PHOTO: Thinkstock) (Photo: PaulVinten, PaulVinten)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - An American Airlines flight headed to North Carolina returned to Las Vegas' airport because of possible engine trouble.

McCarran International Airport spokesman Chris Jones says Flight 1871 was headed to Charlotte on Sunday morning when an indicator light turned on signaling an engine was out.

Jones says it's unclear if the plane actually experienced an engine problem.

He tells KLAS-TV in Las Vegas that the plane carrying 197 people landed safely at McCarran just before 10 a.m.

American Airlines officials didn't immediately respond to message seeking information about the incident.

