Amtrak train crashes into tractor-trailer in Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. – Officials are investigating after an Amtrak train carrying 191 passengers crashed into a tractor-trailer in Chesterfield County Friday.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened on SC 102 and Highway 1 in Patrick around 7:15 a.m. Officials told NBC Charlotte some passengers suffered minor injuries in the collision. According to Amtrack, three passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Amtrak said the train involved was Train 92, which is the Silver Star. Train 92 travels daily between Miami and New York City.

Deputies said it appears the tractor-trailer may have gotten hung up on the tracks while crossing. Amtrak expects to have a replacement train on site by noon.

