CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Thursday morning with life threatening injuries after an accident with a vehicle.

The incident occurred around 6:50 a.m. on Beam Road and Shopton Road.

Authorities said they were investigating the accident. The crash caused major delays in the area. Police said they expect it to be cleared around 8:11 a.m.

