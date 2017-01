(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A bicyclist was struck and killed Monday night in southeast Charlotte.

First responders were called to the 4800 block of Monroe Road Monday around 7:15.

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, and the bicyclist, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

