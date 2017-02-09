Big rig slams into SUV on I-77 at 62 mph

STATESVILLE, N.C. -- An Indian Trail couple says they’re lucky to be alive after a tractor-trailer rear-ended their SUV at 62-miles per hour.

“It’s pretty incredible that we survived,” says Roy Belyea.

Belyea says he and his wife were headed out of town on a trip to Baltimore Wednesday morning, but only made it as far as Statesville.

“Best I can recall there was an accident in front of us, so everyone was stopped,” says Belyea.

In video captured off the back of a tractor-trailer, you can see traffic in the northbound lanes of I-77 start to slow down, but a tractor trailer seen in the top right corner is still driving at full speed.

“The guy never slowed down. He was going 60 miles an hour in a semi and we were in a Ford Explorer,” recalls Belyea.

The next thing he knew, the tractor-trailer slammed into the back of his Ford Explorer, sending his SUV barreling into several other cars.

“The whole back of the Ford Explorer is in the back seat and if anyone would have been in the back seat they would have never made it,” says Belyea.

Highway Patrol says the Belyeas were the only people injured in the five-car crash, but that their road to recovery will be long.

“My wife’s got several fractures in her lower back and pelvis, so she’s still in the hospital. I don’t have any internal injuries, but it will be a month or so before I can get back to work,” says Belyea.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of I-77 near exit 49A for roughly an hour Wednesday morning around 10:30, according to Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol Trooper D.J. Mafucci says the driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

