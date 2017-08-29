Bus accident sends one to hospital on second day of school

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A patient was transported to the hospital Tuesday after a bus accident occurred on what's the second day of class for most Charlotte area schools.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on East Drive and Central Avenue. The bus had 26 students on board, making its morning routine to Garinger High.

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

Authorities said one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to CMC University.

Following the incident, the bus was missing the back left time which was seen about .1 miles away near a mangled red car involved in the crash.

When NBC Charlotte asked a CMPD officer on scene how the bus ended up so far away from the mangled car, the officer said the bus simply "lost it's tire." We are continuing to gather facts on how exactly the incident occurred.

The scene was cleared around 8 a.m.

