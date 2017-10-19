Bus carrying South Meck HS students catches fire, officals say

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Emergency crews are on the scene after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

According to Medic, the fire happened on Dunlavin Avenue. CMS officials confirmed students from South Mecklenburg High School were on bus 364 at the time of the incident. Officials said all of the students and the driver were able to get off the bus. A replacement but was sent to the scene for students to be dropped off safely.

Medic said one person was being examined at the scene for smoke inhalation. Officials did not say if the victim was a student or the bus driver. The number of students on board the bus is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

