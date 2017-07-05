Car crashes into Charlotte fire station

Officials said three people were injured after a car slammed into a northwest Charlotte fire station overnight.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – At least two people were injured after a car with five teenagers crashed into a northwest Charlotte fire station overnight.

According to authorities, the vehicle crashed into the Cooks Community Volunteer Fire Department on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, causing extensive damage to the firehouse. Officials on the scene told NBC Charlotte two fire trucks were also damaged, with one of the rigs suffering $100,000 worth of damage.

Police on the scene said three of the teenagers were released to their parents following the crash. The teens alleged that they were being chased before the crash, and officers found BB guns inside the vehicle, police said.

The fire marshal said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A second person was also taken to the hospital by Medic with injuries that are considered minor. According to officials, the fire station was able to respond to emergency calls around 3 a.m. No firefighters were injured, according to authorities.





Cook's VFD is still in business and here to protect our friends and neighbors! We are ready to roll! It's what we do!!! — Cooks Community VFD (@cookvfd) July 6, 2017

