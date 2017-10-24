Car overturns, one person critically injured after crash into tree in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - One person has been transported with possible life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a small tree in east Charlotte Tuesday evening.

Medic has confirmed one person was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle car crash near the intersection of Vickery Drive and The Plaza just after evening rush hour Tuesday.

A car visible at the scene was overturned with significant damage and the small tree was uprooted.

One inbound lane of The Plaza remained closed late Tuesday as crews tried to remove debris and the crashed vehicle from the roadway.

It is not immediately clear what caused the crash or what outside factors may have contributed.

One person was transported by Medic from the scene, and their injuries are considered possibly life-threatening.

