(Photo: Huntersville Fire)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- One person is recovering from a car accident that occurred early Saturday morning on the I-77 southbound ramp to the 485 Outer Loop.

Photos shared by the Huntersville Fire Department on Twitter show the car wrapped around a pole.

Huntersville Fire stated that the person was able to get out of their car and waited for the fire crews to arrive.

That person, who has not yet been identified, was transported to the hospital by Medic.

Fire crews say the thick fog in the area may have played a factor in the accident.

*I77SB Ramp to I485 Update 3* Patient is with MEDIC, all fire & rescue units clearing from the scene. Thick FOG in areas please slow down. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) January 21, 2017

Huntersville Fire reports that this is one of several accidents in which the heavy fog may have been a factor.

We've responded to several car accidents this morning, some pretty serious. Please slow down, we're seeing HEAVY FOG in parts of the #Ville — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) January 21, 2017

This is a developing news story, check back at WCNC.com for more information.

Copyright 2016 WCNC