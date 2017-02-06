Central Avenue closed for railroad repairs

The southbound/outbound lanes of the 3300 block of South Boulevard between Greystone Road and Clanton Road will be closed through rush hour Monday. (WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A major Charlotte road will remain closed this week for railroad repairs.

Central Avenue is currently closed between Hawthorne Lane and The Plaza while crews repair the railroad tracks that cross the busy road.

Drivers on inbound Central Avenue will be forced to turn right onto The Plaza due to the closure. That will take motorists to Parkwood Avenue, where a left turn will bring drivers around to North Davidson Street or North Caldwell. Drivers can also turn onto Hawthorne Lane to get back onto Central Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WCNC