Charlotte worst NC city for driver, study says

Four North Carolina cities ranked within the top 15 of a newly released study. However, while the Queen City did well on the list at number 24, it took last place for the North Carolina cities listed.

According to the WalletHub study, Greensboro is the best city in the Tar Heel state to drive in as it ranked number three on the entire list.

Winston-Salem came in number two in North Carolina with Raleigh at three and then Durham following with fourth place.

Charlotte ranked 24 on the list and did well on the rank of 'cost of ownership & maintenance.'

The list ranked Corpus Christi, Texas as the best city to drive in and San Francisco as the worst. Click here to check out the full list.

