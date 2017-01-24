CMPD: 10-year-old struck by vehicle in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police reported that a child was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in east Charlotte.
According to police, the incident occurred around 7:04 a.m. Tuesday on the 7400 block of Sterling Haven Road.
When officers arrived they located a child, approximately 10-years-old, that had been struck by a vehicle. The child suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
The driver initially left the scene because family members were causing a disturbance, according to authorities. But they later returned.
