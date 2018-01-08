CMPD: Alcohol was a factor in deadly car crash

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that alcohol is a factor behind an early Tuesday morning car crash that left one dead and three injured.

Officers responded to a single motor vehicle crash on the 1200 block of Atando Avenue near Timeplanner Drive around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The officer said when they arrived they found a 1996 Buick vehicle off the roadway. When Medic arrived, they pronounced one person deceased.

54-year-old Brenda Jean Kearse was a passenger in the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital with serious injury. Two other passengers, 25-year-old Shakeela Monique Williams and 24-year-old Jermaine Lamont Walls, were treated on scene for minor injuries.

CMPD said after their initial investigation, they determined the Buick was traveling east on Atando Avenue. When the car entered a curved section of the roadway, it began to travel off the road to the right, striking a raised curb.

After hitting the curb, the car traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, causing it to overturn.

Authorities said while speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, alcohol does.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Crum at the Major Crash Investigations Unit at 704-432-2169.

