CMPD cruiser T-boned in crash

WCNC 9:35 AM. EST January 26, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people were injured after a CMPD officer was involved in a crash in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to CMPD, a driver slammed into the side of a police cruiser at the intersection of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road around 8:30 a.m.

The officer and another person were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to MEDIC. 

