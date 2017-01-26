CMPD cruiser T-boned in crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people were injured after a CMPD officer was involved in a crash in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning.
According to CMPD, a driver slammed into the side of a police cruiser at the intersection of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road around 8:30 a.m.
The officer and another person were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to MEDIC.
