CMPD: Deadly crashes involving pedestrians highest since 2000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the number of fatal collisions is going up. In fact, the number of fatal crashes is at a record high.

“We've had a lot of fatal crashes out here in Charlotte this year,” said CMPD sergeant David Sloane. “It's carried over from last year. These have been about the two highest years since 2000.”

CMPD said 24 pedestrians have been struck and killed this year. There were 17 at this time last year.

On Tuesday, a driver is facing charges after hitting and killing 62-year-old Daniel Wheeler, who was walking to work early Monday morning.

"My brother,” said the brother of Daniel Wheeler. “This is kind of hard for me to wrap my head around it. But I just can't see him get hit by a car. Because he's so vigilant."

And that’s exactly what CMPD warns parents and kids to be Tuesday night: to be vigilant. CMPD is urging everyone to pay attention if they’re out trick-or-treating.

“You need to make eye contact with the vehicle that’s approaching you and as a motorist, we ask that you make eye contact with the pedestrian,” Sloan said.

