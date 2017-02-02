CMPD: Drunk driver takes out utility pole in Elizabeth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police closed a busy road in Elizabeth Friday morning after an accused drunk driver hit a power pole.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Pecan Avenue and Chesterfield Avenue near Independence Boulevard.

Power lines were taken down by the single-car accident, forcing police to block traffic. CMPD says the driver was arrested.

