CMPD: Drunk driver takes out utility pole in Elizabeth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police closed a busy road in Elizabeth Friday morning after an accused drunk driver hit a power pole.
According to CMPD, officers responded to a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Pecan Avenue and Chesterfield Avenue near Independence Boulevard.
Power lines were taken down by the single-car accident, forcing police to block traffic. CMPD says the driver was arrested.
