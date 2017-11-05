WCNC
CMPD investigating deadly crash in Matthews

WCNC 8:58 PM. EST November 05, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in Matthews Sunday night.

CMPD responded to a call in the 4300 block of Weddington Road. A car hit a tree and one person was pronounced dead, CMPD said.

Officials have not released the deceased individual's identity.

