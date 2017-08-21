CMPD officer involved in north Charlotte crash

File photo (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer early Tuesday, police said.

According to CMPD, the crash occurred at the intersection of North Tryon Street and Dalton Street in north Charlotte just before 4:30 a.m. Police said two vehicles were involved and that both people inside the car that struck the CMPD patrol car were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

CMPD said the officer was not injured.

