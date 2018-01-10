Medic: 1 hurt in head-on crash involving school bus

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on crash involving a school bus in east Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of Trotters Ridge Road and Jewelflower Road a little before 8:30 a.m. Police told NBC Charlotte that children were on board the bus, but none of the kids were injured.

According to Medic, one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the bus was part of their fleet, serving Northwest School of the Arts. CMS said five students were on board and no injuries were reported.

