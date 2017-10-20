CMS bus that caught fire passed safety inspection 2 weeks prior

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus that caught fire Thursday afternoon was inspected two weeks ago and passed with no serious problems indicated.

The bus carrying 16 students from South Mecklenburg High School and a driver was near the intersection of Eastway Drive and Central Avenue when a fire broke out around the engine compartment.

The students and the driver were all able to get off the bus safely.

NBC Charlotte obtained a copy of the last inspection for the bus.

It indicated the bus was built by Freightliner in 2002 and has over 261,000 miles on it.

CMS said in a statement the bus, “…completed a routine 30-day inspection for bus 364 on October 6, 2017 and the bus was returned to service after routine maintenance services were performed.”

An investigation to find out the cause of the fire is underway.

In its statement, CMS said, “CMS Transportation has also requested the assistance of a fire inspector for the Charlotte Fire Department in the investigation.

This is not the first mechanical issue with a school bus in this new school year.

Just as classes were starting, a wheel fell off of another bus. The cause was listed as lug nuts that had not been tightened sufficiently.

At the time, CMS said it was short 13 people on its maintenance team.

NBC Charlotte asked if those 13 maintenance jobs had been filled but CMS did not respond to the question.

