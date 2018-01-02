Concord highway to close for water leak repairs

File photo (Photo: WCNC)

CONCORD, N.C. – Concord officials announced Tuesday that Kannapolis Highway will be closed throughout the evening hours due to emergency water line repairs.

Officials said the road will be closed in both directions at I-85 beginning at 7 p.m. City of Concord water customers in the area of Kannapolis Highway and Winecoff School Road may experience a short-term water outage during the repairs.

City of Concord officials said the repairs were necessary due to a water leak caused by recent cold temperatures.



