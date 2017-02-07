Construction worker dies after falling from truck, police say

(Credit: Thinkstock) (Photo: zimmytws)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police in southwest Charlotte say a construction worker died after falling from the back of a work truck Monday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a Medic assist call in the 500 block of Skipwith Place Monday around 11 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found Jeffery Roger Latka lying in the road with a severe head injury. He was taken to CMC with life-threatening injuries where he later died, police say.

Investigators say that Latka was riding in the bed of a 2011 K350 Chevrolet Silverado with another worker from the company Little Mountain Builders. Police say the driver of the truck, identified as John Murphy, attempted to make a three-point turn to return to South Tryon Street. When the truck accelerated, Latka, who was standing on the tailgate of the truck, fell out of the bed and struck his head on the curb.

Detectives say that alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors in the crash and the driver was wearing a seat belt. No charges have been filed in the incident.

